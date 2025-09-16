Bengaluru Employee Alleges Unjust Termination By Canada-Based Firm: "No Warning, No Severance"

A Bengaluru-based employee recently took to social media to share his experience of being abruptly terminated by a Canada-based company without warning or severance pay. The employee detailed his experience in a Reddit post, sparking widespread discussions about workplace ethics, remote work policies, and the vulnerabilities faced by employees in multinational corporations.

According to the employee, he was let go without any prior notice, leaving him in a precarious financial and emotional state. The post highlighted that the company cited "performance issues" as the reason for termination, but the employee claims he received no formal warnings or performance reviews beforehand. This sudden dismissal has raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the company's HR practices, especially in the context of remote work.

The employee further noted he was not offered severance pay, which is a critical safety net for workers facing unexpected job loss. The Canada-based company, which has not been named in the viral post, has yet to issue an official statement addressing the allegations.

"My offer letter clearly states a 2-month notice period if I resign. Shouldn't the company also pay me two months' severance if they terminate my employment? I've always been a strong performer and feel this is just convenient cost-cutting disguised as "performance issues." Will this affect my future jobs? I emailed asking for full & final settlement + 2 months severance, but the CEO immediately threatened that unless I return the company laptop by 19th Sept, they won't even process my salary. I'm considering sending a legal notice. What's my best option to get what I'm entitled to? Feeling really helpless right now," he wrote.

See the post here:

The post has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, with many calling out the company for failing to adhere to ethical practices. Many users expressed solidarity with the employee and shared similar stories of abrupt terminations.

One user wrote, "Another day another story which makes you more sad than angry. No advice, but more power to you, OP. Keep at it, things will improve soon. You got this."

Another commented, "Definitely people need to demand fair labour practices .. file a case on them."

A third said, "Check your termination clause and it should state the payout part. In any case, you can go to the labour commissioner and file a complaint if you have not received any final warning letters or a performance improvement plan initiated as per company policy. even if they try to raise now with a back date, they won't have your acknowledgement, which will make it inadmissible."