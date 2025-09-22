Noida Techie Claims HR Assaulted Him For Demanding Severance Pay: "Right Hand Was Twisted"

An employee working at a Noida-based company claimed he was physically assaulted by the Human Resources (HR) team members after inquiring about severance pay. His detailed account, shared in a viral Reddit post, has sparked discussions on workplace ethics.

The employee described the events of September 19 at the company's Noida office, where he was suddenly terminated. He wanted to know the grounds for his termination, if he would receive severance pay, and the separation process.

Despite sending emails and making calls to HR, he received no response. When he visited the office in person, an HR staff member allegedly told him, "We won't reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want." When he returned with his phone camera on, another HR staff member reportedly instructed colleagues to "snatch his phone".

The techie alleged that he was physically restrained, with his right hand twisted, causing him pain and humiliation. He claimed to have filed a written complaint and submitted video evidence at the Sector-168 police chowki. The police reportedly asked HR to come to the station, but they refused. He is now seeking advice on how to escalate the matter, having received no severance pay or formal response from the company, and is considering options such as the labour court or approaching the DCP.

The post generated significant discussion, with many users urging the Redditor to file a FIR against the HR and take legal action. One user wrote, "In the office, assault is a serious concern. Hr might lose his job as well. Talk to a real-life lawyer and maybe post the video on LinkedIn."

Another commented, "Do an FIR against the HR against such an issue. If the police are not registering, then go to court. You have the evidence. A person cannot deny a summons by the police. He denied because an FIR was not filed. Don't file against the company, that would become a civil matter and chances are it will take years, but for HR it is a criminal offence, and the police have to act hastily for such issues."

The company has yet to respond to the allegations.