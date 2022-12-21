'All In'': MIT Researcher Offers To Run Twitter Without Salary, Elon Musk Replies Cheekily

The offer comes after Elon Musk's Twitter poll

A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favour of the move after the poll ended on Monday. However, it isn't clear if Mr. Musk would even abide by the results of the poll and if there would be a new leader for the social media platform. The billionaire also added in later tweets that "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," and "it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

However, many are willing to replace the Twitter boss and take up the chance to run the social media platform as the CEO. Some are even willing to do it for free.

One of them is Lex Fridman, an AI academic and research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who is eager to take up the position of CEO. In a tweet, he wrote, "Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful."

Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.



Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

Elon Musk was quick to reply to his offer within a few minutes. He cheekily replied saying, ''You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?'' Lex Fridman responded by saying, “Yes. We'll turn it around.”

Yes. We'll turn it around. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

According to his Twitter bio, Mr. Fridman is also the host of a podcast. His Twitter bio reads, ‘'Host of Lex Fridman Podcast. Research Scientist at MIT. Interested in robots and humans. As a research scientist, he has worked at MIT since 2015. Detailing his experience at MIT, his Linkedin work profile reads, ''Research in human-centered AI, especially in the context of autonomous vehicles. I'm particularly interested in understanding human-robot collaboration and engineering learning-based methods that enrich that collaboration.''

Mr. Fridman has also hosted Elon Musk on his podcast multiple times, with the last appearance in December 2021.