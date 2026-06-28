AI Smart Glasses Are Becoming Students' New Cheat Code, Raising Alarm Across Asia

Students have long found creative ways to cheat in exams, from passing notes to scribbling answers on their hands. But artificial intelligence is now taking academic dishonesty to a whole new level. AI-powered smart glasses are emerging as the latest cheating tool, allowing students to discreetly access answers during examinations. The trend has raised alarm in several East Asian countries, where high-stakes entrance and qualification exams often shape a student's academic and professional future.

AI Glasses Used in Exam Cheating Cases

According to a CNN report, multiple recent incidents have highlighted the growing misuse of AI-enabled eyewear. In South Korea, two candidates taking an English proficiency exam were caught using smart glasses. The incidents marked the country's first reported cases of cheating involving AI-enabled eyewear.

In Taiwan, a student appearing for a prestigious medical school entrance examination was also caught after invigilators noticed unusual eye movements. Upon inspection, officials found the student's smart glasses were emitting heat, exposing the hidden technology.

Authorities Tighten Exam Rules

The incidents have prompted authorities to strengthen examination protocols. For China's annual Gaokao, the country's highly competitive college entrance examination taken by more than 10 million students, officials required all candidates' glasses to undergo inspection before entering exam halls.

In South Korea, the agency administering the national college entrance exam has begun discussions with the Education Ministry on additional safeguards against AI glasses, even though electronic devices are already prohibited inside examination centres.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese university where the cheating incident occurred is reviewing its examination rules and standard operating procedures for AI-enabled eyewear.

AI Glasses Are Becoming More Powerful and Harder to Detect

Experts warn these cases may represent only the beginning of a much larger challenge. Unlike earlier wearable devices, modern AI glasses are slimmer, more discreet, and capable of running advanced AI models while remaining connected to smartphones or the internet. Their growing popularity has also made them more accessible. Meta, for instance, launched its AI-enabled Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2023, and more than seven million pairs were reportedly sold last year.

"Wearable AI is as much of a challenge to exams as ChatGPT was to essays in 2022 and I just don't think there is any real way that we can reliably have exam practices moving forward," said Thomas Corbin, lecturer at Deakin University in Australia.

The concerns are backed by research. Assistant Professor Meng Zili of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), who studies AI glasses, decided to test commercially available smart glasses during a simulated undergraduate electrical engineering examination.

The experiment showed that simply looking at the exam paper allowed the glasses to transmit questions to a large language model AI, which generated answers that were displayed directly on the lenses. The AI-assisted performance ranked among the top five in a class of more than 100 students, significantly outperforming the class average score of 72.

"After conducting the experiment, it really raises the question of how much knowledge students actually need to memorize for exams, versus whether we should allow them to use AI during assessment, given what AI is now capable of," Meng said.

Should Exams Change Instead?

Researchers say the rapid pace of AI development is forcing educators to rethink how students are assessed.

Zhang Jun, an electrical engineering professor at HKUST who co-led the study, said schools are struggling to keep pace with technological advances. "The real question is how quickly we can rethink and adapt our education system, how we change the way we teach, and how we evaluate students," he said.

Kong Siu Cheung, Director of the Al and Digital Competence Education Center at the Education University of Hong Kong, argued that Al should not be viewed solely as a threat. Instead, education systems should focus on strengthening students' critical thinking, reasoning, and metacognitive skills so they learn to use AI responsibly rather than becoming dependent on it.