Think Your AI Prompt Is Free? Think Again, The Planet Is Paying The Price

Artificial Intelligence tools are becoming a part of daily life, from quick searches to office work and creative tasks. However, experts are warning that even a single question asked to an AI system carries an environmental cost that most users do not see.

Each interaction with an AI model requires powerful data centres. These centres consume large amounts of electricity and water to process queries and keep systems cool. As demand for AI grows, so does the pressure on energy resources.

What Happens Behind One Prompt

When a user types a question, the request travels to servers that run complex calculations. These systems are often powered by thousands of high-performance chips working together. According to industry estimates, even a short AI query can use significantly more energy than a standard internet search.

Water usage is another concern. Data centres rely on cooling systems that can consume millions of litres of water, especially in warmer regions. This has raised questions about sustainability, particularly in areas already facing water stress.

According to scientists at the University of California, each 100-word AI prompt is estimated to use roughly one bottle of water (or 519 milliliters). This may not sound like much, but billions of AI users worldwide enter prompts into systems like ChatGPT every minute. Large language models require many energy-intensive calculations, necessitating liquid cooling systems.

According to Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), medium-sized data center can consume up to roughly 110 million gallons of water per year for cooling purposes, equivalent to the annual water usage of approximately 1,000 households. Larger data centers can each "drink" up to 5 million gallons per day, or about 1.8 billion annually, usage equivalent to a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

Rishi Sunak Flags AI's Energy Challenge



At a recent AI summit hosted by NDTV, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke about the rapid rise of AI and its wider impact. He noted that while AI offers major economic opportunities, it also brings challenges, including rising energy consumption.

Sunak stressed the need for responsible innovation. He said governments and companies must work together to ensure AI systems are efficient and sustainable as their use expands globally.

Major technology firms are now investing in greener data centres. This includes using renewable energy, improving chip efficiency and developing systems that require less computing power.

Some companies are also building data centres in cooler climates to reduce the need for water-intensive cooling. Others are exploring new technologies that recycle heat or use alternative cooling methods.

AI is expected to play a key role in the future economy, but its environmental footprint is becoming harder to ignore. Experts say awareness is the first step, both for users and companies.

While one question may seem small, billions of daily interactions add up. The challenge now is to balance innovation with sustainability, ensuring that the benefits of AI do not come at a hidden cost to the planet.