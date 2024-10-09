Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Teases India Trip With Cryptic Hindi Hashtag, Sparks Curiosity

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing.

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire tech entrepreneur passionate about reversing ageing, recently sparked curiosity on social media by announcing his plans to visit India. On X, Mr Johnson said that he is thinking about visiting India along with a cryptic hashtag which translates to "Don't die" in Hindi. The unexpected phrase generated a range of reactions, with many users scratching their heads. However, others quickly connected the dots to Johnson's book and community, "Don't Die," aimed at defeating mortality and promoting prosperity. Social media users responded with humour, speculating that the hashtag might be a translation error or a clever marketing move. Notably, Johnson's "Don't Die" initiative seeks to tackle ageing and death through technology and innovation.

See the tweet here:

Thinking about visiting India #मरनामत — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 9, 2024

Many also speculated that his visit to India could potentially explore collaborations or research opportunities in the field. Users are now eagerly awaiting his next update, wondering what his India visit might entail for the anti-ageing enthusiast. Some also offered to accompany him during his India visit and show him around.

One user asked, ''What would bring you here and which part of the country?'' Another commented, ''Also I like the work you are doing in the long term it will be net positive for humanity.''

A third said, ''Stay away from Delhi bro- the air quality was awful. I'm in Chandigarh right now, air quality is excellent. I met fans of yours from Bombay a while back who are making customized monoclonal antibodies so if you go plan a meet-up and I'll introduce you.''

A fourth added, ''You're trying to stop the body from dying. But in India, you'll learn that the soul never dies. I think you'll really enjoy it. Especially if you go towards nature there. The Himalayas are a magical place.''

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

Last year, Mr Johnson claimed that his daily regimen had given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. Earlier this year, he also claimed to have reversed hair loss through another self-developed programme.