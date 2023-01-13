After Taliban Killing Revelations, Prince Harry Lookalike Is 'Worried' For His Safety

Prince Harry (left) impersonator Rhys Whittock (right) has expressed concern for his safety.

Prince Harry's revelations in his memoir "Spare," which drew criticism from many people, have also made life difficult for his most identical doppleganger. According to The Express News, Rhys Whittock admitted that while his initial concerns following the allegations were for the protection of Prince Harry, he is now becoming more and more "worried" for his own safety.

Prince Harry has come under fire from the Taliban government after the British royal claimed in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, referring to them as "chess pieces removed from the board."

According to Yahoo News, Rhys Whittock, 39, has worked as a Prince Harry impersonator since 2017, but says he has been forced to disguise himself after the information from Harry's book was published.

"I started to feel uneasy when I heard that Harry was talking about his time in the army," Whittock explains.

"My mother texted me, and it left me with goosebumps. It just said: ‘Because of Harry's admission into the army, he is now a target. You need to wear glasses in public.'"

Whittock says he gets mistaken for the royal "every single day" and that, as a lookalike, he gets worried when Harry "faces a sudden increase in security threats."

"Experts agree it was a mistake to release this information. "He has put himself and his family in unnecessary danger," Whittock added.

"I think his memoir should have been run past British security first. It's odd that it was never done, because he'll need extra security in the UK in the future, such as at the coronation this year."

According to princeharrylookalike.com Rhys Whittock has been mistaken for the popular Royal Prince, Harry, for many years. As well as his obvious facial resemblance, Rhys has the same red hair and is almost identical in height, build and age.

Encouraged by friends and family, Rhys entered Easyjet's #YourRoyalLikeness competition to find the best Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes in Europe. The competition received more than 3,000 applications and the finals were held in London one week before the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Rhys was voted by an expert panel of judges to be the winner.