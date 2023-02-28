'Adventure With PM Of India': Bear Grylls Shares Throwback Pic From 'Man vs Wild' Show

Bear Grylls and PM Modi in at the Jim Corbett National Park.

British television adventurer Bear Grylls shared a throwback picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two filmed for the popular jungle survival programme 'Man vs Wild' on Discovery Channel in 2019.

The picture showed Bear Grylls and PM Modi in a blue raft while it was raining at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Sharing the post, Mr Grylls wrote, "Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking... #India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN"

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.2 million views and 43,000 likes.

In the Discovery Channel series, PM Modi and the British television survivalist explorer braved the rain and the cold in the forests while smelling elephant dung. PM Modi also talked about his humble beginnings as a tea-seller's son and his solo trips of spiritual awakening into the Himalayas when he was young.

Mr Grylls in an interview with news agency ANI in 2019 talked about his journey of filming the episode with the Prime Minister. He said, "We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey," he said.

"Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis," he told the agency.