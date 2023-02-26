Watch: Korean Ambassador And Embassy Staff Dance To 'Naatu Naatu', PM Modi Reacts

Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok dances to the hit song.

It wouldn't be incorrect to claim that SS Rajamouli has managed to get everyone hooked to RRR's electrifying song 'Naatu Naatu'. The song has become an international rage. It has been getting a lot of love and attention from people all across the world, whether it be for the catchy hook steps or the upbeat sounds.

Every now and then, we come across videos of influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the hit song, which has also been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023. The Korean Embassy in India joined the trend and shared a video of Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with Korean staff working in the embassy grooving to the hit song.

In the beginning of the video, two female Korean employees in kurtas perform the hook step. The action then changes to the lawns of the embassy, where the Ambassador is joined by two other staffers as they groove to composer MM Keeravani's award winning song.

As the video progresses, two embassy employees are seen dressed like actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they don white shirts and grey trousers with suspender belts. In the last bit of the clip, the entire embassy staff gathers in the gardens to stage a flash mob.

"Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!" reads the caption of the clip.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over three lakh views and nine thousand likes.

Many people appreciated the efforts of the staff members and called it an "amazing performance".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the video and commented, Lively and adorable team effort."

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "So lovely... Anybody would be tempted to try some steps !!"

"Awesome!" remarked Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur.

"It's amazing to see that music brings various cultures together. I remember a similar event organized by an Indian private company where people came together to dance on 'Gangnam Style'. You rock, Korea!!" said a user.

"Such an exciting performance. Those 3 guys till the end - you did splendid without giving up," added another user.

The movie, RRR, has continued to dominate international film festivals and its most recent success was winning four Hollywood Critics Association Awards. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Song last month, marking India's first-ever victory at the ceremony.

