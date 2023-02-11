Watch: Anand Mahindra Learns 'Naatu Naatu' Hook Step From Ram Charan

The video has accumulated more than 415,000 views and over 36,000 likes.

'Naatu Naatu' from the Indian periodic film 'RRR' has become a rage. Every now and then, we come across videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the hit song, which has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra also joined the trend as he was seen learning a few steps of 'Naatu Naatu' from none other than the movie's star Ram Charan.

Mr Mahindra met the actor at the Hyderabad ePrix and decided to learn some steps of the foot-tapping number performed by Mr Charan and NTR Jr. "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!" Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of himself dancing with the 'RRR' star.

Watch the video below:

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

In the clip, Mr Charan can be seen barefoot as he shows Mr Mahindra the steps who follows it diligently. Then, the two hug and continue to talk to other dignitaries at the event.

Responding to Mr Mahindra's tweet, Ram Charan wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team."

The industrialist shared the video just a few hours ago and it has already accumulated more than 415,000 views and over 36,000 likes. In the comment section, while one user called the two personalities "legends", another wrote, "A lovely moment for me, as I am fan of both the gems in their respective streams."

A third user commented, "@anandmahindra appreciate your enthusiasm and also amazing to see your fitness level." A fourth jokingly added, "Now that you've learnt the steps, please release a video with the original music and speed."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan met Anand Mahindra at the launch of Mahindra Group's Gen3 Formula E race car in Hyderabad. On Friday, the actor shared a set of photos from the event, where he was seen posing with Mr Mahindra and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.