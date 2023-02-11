Actor Ram Charan Meets 9-Year-Old Fan Suffering From Cancer, Internet Calls Him 'Man With Golden Heart'

Several internet users praised Ram Charan for his kind gesture.

Ram Charan is one of the most talented actors in the South Indian film industry. Apart from delivering excellent performances in the movies, the 'RRR' star is also known for his warm and generous spirit. Now, the actor is yet again capturing hearts on the internet as he recently took time off his busy schedule to meet a young fan who is suffering from Cancer.

The 'RRR' star visited Sparsh Hospital in Hyderabad and interacted with a 9-year-old fan and also surprised him with a gift. Pictures of Ram Charan interacting with his little fan have surfaced on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Make-A-Wish India also posted about the same and wrote, "Team @MAWIndia sincerely thanks @AlwaysRamCharan sir for making time from his busy schedule to fulfill wish of a child with a critical illness at @sparshhospice1 and giving him hope, strength and joy."

Take a look below:

Separately, a fan account of the actor shared a series of images which showed Mr Charan interacting with the 9-year-old and presumably his family. "#RamCharan met a 9 year old kid who's ailing from Cancer through make a wish foundation, Charan fulfilled the Kid's wish by spending some time with him. Golden Heart @AlwaysRamCharan," read the caption of the post.

#RamCharan met a 9 year old kid who's ailing from Cancer through make a wish foundation, Charan fulfilled the Kid's wish by spending some time with him



Golden Heart 💛 @AlwaysRamCharan

The images quickly went viral on social media. Many users praised Ram Charan for his kind gesture. Some even said that they are proud to be his fans.

"Did he take a gift along with him? small gestures go a long way," wrote one user. "This guy is really humble and kind," said another.

A third user commented, "Proud to be fan of Ramcharan Anna," while a fourth simply added, "Man with golden heart".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starred Naatu Naatu from 'RRR' has been garnering praise worldwide. Earlier this year, the song won big at this year's Golden Globe. The song has also been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category for the Oscars 2023.