Wrestling Star John Cena Spotted Wearing Skirt And Heels On Movie Set, Pics Go Viral

The brand-new appearance of John Cena has fans scratching their heads.

WWE legend and Hollywood actor John Cena, who spent most of his wrestling career in baggy shorts, big chains, and a cap, has been spotted in a short skirt, thigh-highs, and heels.

The superstar's new look has fans scratching their heads and has gone viral on the internet. Social media users are liking this image on several platforms and talking about it.

According to the New York Post, the former WWE star, 45, was spotted in Melbourne, Australia, recently filming his upcoming flick "Ricky Stanicky" and rocking some traditionally feminine-looking garments.A black T-shirt, a short black-and-white plaid skirt, thigh-high stockings, and lace-up black leather shoes were all items of clothing that John Cena was sporting.

The story revolves around three buddies who create a character to assign blame for their bad behaviour. The comedy film is directed by Peter Farrelly, with Cena starring as Stanicky.

John Cena has also tweeted about the movies on his Twitter post, with a caption that reads, "Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast."

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios@primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can't wait for you to meet him! https://t.co/DtLAsiwWQa — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2023

The images have gotten users talking on social media, with some loving them and others despising them.



One user shares the image with a caption that reads, "The number of men upset over John Cena rocking a skirt and heels for a movie is comical. Even if it wasn't for a movie, he looks amazing in it, so what's the problem? Stop being fragile; there's nothing "masculine" about your hatred. It's just sad."