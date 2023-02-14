Actor Shreyas Talpade Apologises For 2012 Movie Scene, Says 'Would Never...'

Shreyas Talpade apologised and wrote that it was "completely unintentional".

Actor Shreyas Talpade has issued an apology for an old video from his 2012 movie 'Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal'. In the video, shared on Twitter, Mr Talpade is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it. A Twitter account pointed out that the actor's character "disrespected" the Hindu symbol of 'Om' by putting his foot on it. However, on Monday, Mr Talpade apologised and wrote that it was "completely unintentional".

"There are too many factors while one is shooting... which includes one's mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes, the director's requirements, the time constraints & a lot of other things," the actor wrote in his apology note.

"But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional & am very apologetic for the same. I should've seen that & brought to the director's notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone's sentiments or repeat something like this," he added.

A Twitter account named 'Gems of Bollywood Fan' shared the video from the Priyadarshan-directed film on Sunday. It features the actor as a Christan man named Johny, who is shown stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it. "Christian man put his foot on OM. Ever saw this type of disrespect for any other religion in Urduwood?" the text on the clip read.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank Withdraws Ad Featuring Tanmay Bhat. Here's Why

Notably, 'Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal' also featured Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor and Nyra Banerjee. The movie is a Hindi adaption of the Malayalam film 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu' and a reboot of the 2006 comedy film 'Malamaal'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Talpade, who featured in some popular comedy films like 'Golmaal Returns', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Housefull 2', was last seen in the biographical drama 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'.