Kotak Mahindra Bank Withdraws Ad Featuring Tanmay Bhat. Here's Why

Kotak Bank on Sunday apologised for associating with Tanmay Bhat.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has withdrawn an advertisement campaign featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat after the latter's decade-old tweet on a Hindu God resurfaced on social media. Days after launching the new ad campaign, which also featured comedian Samay Raina, Kotak Bank on Sunday apologised for associating with the popular comedian of All India Bakchod (AIB) and announced that they have pulled down their 811 campaign.

"We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign," the bank wrote on Twitter.

Take a look below:

We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign. — Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023

The bank's promotional ad campaign stirred a massive controversy on social media. Several users shared screenshots of Mr Bhat's old tweets and asked the bank to withdraw the ad campaign.

"Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak. I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman, and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise?" a user wrote while sharing a screenshot of Mr Bhat's old tweets.

Hi @KotakBankLtd@udaykotak



I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise? pic.twitter.com/W57pdic4jf — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 12, 2023

Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt's description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd," tweeted another user. "@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women. Definitely expected better from you," added another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Mr Bhat has been involved in a controversy. During the #MeToo movement, the comedian came under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, a YouTuber and ex-AIB member who was called out on social media.