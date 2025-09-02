Ismeet Kohli Says She Matched With Tanmay Bhat First On A Dating App, Husband Gursimran Khamba "Feels Like Leftovers"

Comedian Gursimran Khamba and actor Ismeet Kohli have started a new podcast titled That's Just How We Talk. Amid a series of topics that they discussed, the one that particularly caught the attention of the listeners was when Ismeet revealed that she had matched with comedian Tanmay Bhat even before Gursimran.

Gursimran Khamba and Ismeet Kohli recently shared a clip from their podcast That's Just How We Talk on Instagram, where they are heard talking about dating apps.

While Gursimran said he met his wife, Ismeet, on the dating app Hinge, the latter revealed, "I met Gursimran because my ex was a big fan. I just wanted one picture with Gursimran for my social media to make him jealous. That's it. And it's so funny I matched with Tanmay also before I matched with you."

Ismeet then revealed that she never spoke to Tanmay because she didn't know what to talk about. Gursimran cracked up listening to this and stated, "I feel like leftovers."

Tanmay Bhat, another comedian and podcaster, had collaborated with Gursimran Khamba on All India Bakchod (AIB) for years.

About Ismeet And Gursimran

Ismeet and Gursimran got married in 2018. This is the first time the couple are collaborating on their newly launched podcast. Ismeet is known for some popular web series such as Four More Shots Please, Badtameez Dil, and The Royals.

After the dissolution of All India Bakchod in 2018, Gursimran Khamba has been a producer and showrunner on Chintu Ka Birthday and Chalo Koi Baat Nahi.

