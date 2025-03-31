"Rebirth": Ranveer Allahabadia Makes A Comeback. Tanmay Bhat's Comment Steals Spotlight

Weeks after India's Got Latent controversy, fitness influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia shared a new post on Instagram via his BeerBiceps account on Sunday, accompanied by a brief message.

India's Got Latent controversy erupted earlier this month after an FIR was filed against several individuals associated with the show, including comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. The FIR accuses the show of featuring sexually explicit discussions and promoting obscene content accessible to the public on YouTube.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, came under fire for allegedly asking a contestant on his YouTube show about witnessing his parents in an intimate act, leading to multiple police complaints.

Following the controversy, Mr Allahbadia shared an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you to my loved ones Thank you, universe A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth."

However, comedian Tanmay Bhat took a dig at Allahbadia, referencing singer B Praak, who had previously backed out of appearing on BeerBiceps' podcast after the controversy surfaced. Tanmay jokingly commented, "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast." He also quipped, "Missed you (not really)" and took a jab at Ranveer's audience, writing, "Nice of you to click a photo with the only subscribers you have left."

At the time, B Praak had explained his decision in a video, stating in Hindi, "I was supposed to appear on a podcast with BeerBiceps, but we cancelled it. Why? Because we have all seen how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words he used on Samay Raina's show."

Mr Allahbadia's remarks on India's Got Latent sparked outrage and multiple FIRs against him, Raina, and other panellists. While the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, it described his comments as "vulgar." Earlier this month, the court allowed him to resume his show.