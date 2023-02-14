Zomato CEO Issues Statement On 'Attrition Problem', States A Fact

Zomato has been facing mass layoffs in the last few months.

Deepinder Goyal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of food delivery company Zomato, has issued a statement on Twitter on the chatter around mass layoffs. In the statement, he talked about the "culture" at Zomato and highlighted that some employees have been working at the company for years. This comes less than a month after Mr Goyal shared about 800 job openings at the firm across five areas. In November last year, a Zomato spokesperson had told NDTV that the company reduced its workforce by up to three per cent as part of the regular performance-based layoffs.

But in his tweet, Mr Goyal stated a fact: "There are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company."

"More than 50 per cent of nearly 50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011/12," he added.

Mr Goyal said he is "proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating" and added that Zomato will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset and extra-terrestrial performance.

Last month, Mr Goyal posted job ads on LinkedIn, looking to hire a chief of staff to CEO, generalist, product owner, and software development engineer.

"To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please mail me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/ or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," he said in his LinkedIn post.

This was necessitated after company's co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar, resigned. Zomato's co-founder Mohit Gupta and head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo quit in November last year.