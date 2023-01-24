Zomato Announces 800 Vacancies Across 5 Areas Amid Mass Layoffs

Zomato scrapped its 10-minute delivery service on Monday.

While tech giants are laying off employees around the globe, Zomato's Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has shared about 800 job opening at the firm across five areas.

The CEO stated that the food aggregator was looking to hire engineers, product managers and growth managers. Mr Goyal also posted ads looking to hire a chief of staff to CEO, generalist, product owner, and software development engineer.

"To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please mail me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/ or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," he said in his LinkedIn post.

The company's co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar, resigned earlier this month and co-founder Mohit Gupta quit in November last year. Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, left the company in November.

Zomato scrapped its 10-minute delivery service on Monday, a year after piloting it in Bengaluru, Gurugram and in some areas of Delhi. The food aggregator had announced plans to roll out Instant--a 10-minute food delivery service in March last year

The company is currently rebranding the business and working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.