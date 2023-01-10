Actor Parvin Dabas Gives Shout Out To CISF Jawan Who Helped A Visually Impaired Passenger

Mr Dabas posted a selfie with the personnel

Actor Parvin Dabas recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about a CISF jawan he met at the Mumbai airport. In the post, he praised the jawan's kind gesture towards a visually impaired passenger. Mr Dabas posted a selfie with the personnel and his post is winning hearts online.

"Observed @CISFHQrs personnel Sunny Sulaniya helping a partially blind man in the bathroom, not only did he take him to the urinal, but waited till he finished, got his hands washed & then handed him back to his companion. people like him are #Heroes. CISF goes above & beyond duty #respect #CISF," he wrote.

In a separate tweet, he wrote, "This happened today morning at Terminal 1 in Mumbai...had to take a selfie with him and thank him...my #salute to him and @CISFHQrs."

Check out the post here:

Observed @CISFHQrs personnel Sunny Sulaniya helping partially blind man in the bathroom,not only did he take him 2 urinal,but waited til he finished,got his hands washed & thn handed him bk 2 his companion. Ppl like him are #Heroes🙏🏻 CISF goes above & beyond duty #respect#CISFpic.twitter.com/dJdFlX5mmI — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) January 8, 2023

The post has amassed more than 29.1 lakh views on Twitter and 459 likes. A user commented, "Thanks for sharing this positive news in the world of negativity."

Another user wrote, "Good work sunny." The third user wrote, "Great job done by you my dear, being a force personal I m proud of you...."

The fourth user commented, "Great! Two heroes in the same frame!"



