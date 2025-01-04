Advertisement
CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead Inside Surat International Airport Washroom

Kishan Singh, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, was deployed at the airport as part of his CISF duties. According to the police, Mr Singh shot himself in the stomach with his service rifle.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead Inside Surat International Airport Washroom
The motive behind this extreme step is being probed, police said.
Surat:

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan stationed at Surat International Airport died by suicide on Saturday by shooting himself with his service weapon. The incident unfolded inside the washroom of the airport around 2:10 pm, police said. 

Kishan Singh, a 32-year-old from Jaipur, was deployed at the airport as part of his CISF duties. According to the police, Mr Singh shot himself in the stomach with his service rifle. "He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said Police Inspector NV Bharwad.

The motive behind this extreme step is being probed, police said. The washroom, where Singh took the fatal step, was quickly cordoned off as part of the ongoing probe. The incident caused significant panic among airport staff.

The CISF, a paramilitary force responsible for securing airports across India, has not released an official statement on the matter yet.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

