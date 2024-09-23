Preeti Jhangiani On Husband Parvin Dabas' Health Condition: "He Has Signs Of A Concussion"

Actor Parvin Dabas was admitted to the ICU at Bandra Hospital in Mumbai after a road accident on Saturday morning. His wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani has provided an update on his health. She revealed that Parvin Dabas is suffering from a concussion. “He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea — signs of a concussion. He hasn't been able to speak too much. Thankfully, his medical reports — MRI and CT scan — were clear. He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of the ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days,” Preeti told the Hindustan Times.

Sharing their family's reaction to the accident, Preeti Jhangiani added, “It's a shock, we're still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn't stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self is disturbing for the family.”

Parvin Dabas' wife shared that the actor was driving early in the morning after working all night. She added, "A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider. Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in.”

Following the accident, there were speculations about whether the actor was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Addressing the rumours, Preeti Jhangiani clarified that a toxicology test was conducted, and the results came back negative, ruling out any possibility of drunk driving. She said, “He wasn't drinking and driving. It has been ruled out in the police report. Parveen is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules.”

Parvin Dabas made his acting debut in the 1999 film Dillagi. The actor rose to fame with the 2001 release Monsoon Wedding, directed by Mira Nair. Since then, he has appeared in a number of movies, including Ragini MMS 2, Khosla Ka Ghosla and The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Parvin has also worked in Malayalam and Kannada films like Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu and Kanchana Ganga.