<i>Khosla Ka Ghosla</i> Actor Parvin Dabas In ICU After Accident

Actor Parvin Dabas, who is best-known for his role in the film Khosla Ka Ghosla, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital in Bandra after a car accident, reported news agency IANS. Besides being an actor, Parvin Dabas is also the co-founder of arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League. The representatives from the Pro Panja League shared the official statement with the media on Saturday, stated IANS. The statement read, "We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy family hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention."

An excerpt from the statement read, "Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery."

Parvin Dabas' film credits include Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, My Name Is Khan, Ragini MMS 2, The Perfect Husband and The World Unseen to name a few. In the recent years, the actor starred in the web-series Made in Heaven season two and Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti.

(With inputs from news agency IANS)