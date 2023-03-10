Actor Neetu Kapoor Buys Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Worth Nearly Rs 3 Crore

Neetu Kapoor opted for a monotone shade on her GLS 600.

Neetu Kapoor has recently added a new luxury car worth Rs 2.92 crore to her impressive collection. The actor bought home a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which is known for its extravagant features and luxurious presence.

In an Instagram post, the official page of the franchise partner for Mercedes-Benz cars in Mumbai shared a series of images and a video of Ms Kapoor unveiling her brand-new car. "Revving up in style - @neetu54 's new Mercedes-Maybach GLS has arrived! Congrats Neetu, may your drive be as lit as your career!" the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS is the most luxurious SUV from the German automaker. The SUV is owned by a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh. It is the first SUV under the Maybach name and flaunts the best of luxury, comfort and technology features with ventilated massage seats, an electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch dual-screen displays, and a variety of lighting options.

The car has a 4.0-litre V8 petrol motor producing 550bhp and 730nm of torque with an acceleration of 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph. It is available in various shades. Neetu Kapoor opted for a monotone shade on her GLS 600, but owners also get options of Cavansite Blue, Emerald Green, Brilliant Blue, Polar White, Iridium Silver and Mojave Silver.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor. She will be seen next in 'Letter To Mr Khanna', directed by Milind Dhaimade. Last year, she took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph and wrote, "Something new and exciting is coming soon from Lionsgate Studios, and I'm thrilled and excited to be a part of this mesmerizing experience". In the caption, the actor also tagged Sunny Kaushal, the younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.