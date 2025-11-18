Abidur Chowdhury, Designer Of iPhone Air, Leaves Apple For AI Startup: Report

Abidur Chowdhury, a key industrial designer behind the ultra-thin iPhone Air, has departed Apple to join an undisclosed artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Los Angeles Times reported. His departure adds to a series of high-profile exits from Apple's design division, which is currently undergoing a significant reorganisation.

Chowdhury, who had been with Apple for over six years, gained prominence after being selected to present the iPhone Air's design in a video during the company's September launch event. Such a public-facing role is typically reserved for rising talents and key figures within the company's closely guarded design studio, and his exit has reportedly "made waves" internally.

His exit is reportedly unrelated to the iPhone Air's sales performance, which has been below initial expectations. The specific AI startup Chowdhury has joined has not been publicly disclosed, and his LinkedIn profile still lists Apple as his employer.

The iPhone Air has earned the title of the slimmest iPhone ever released. Designed with a focus on minimalism and cutting-edge engineering, the device boasts a sleek, ultra-thin profile. Despite its incredibly slim body, Apple has managed to pack in powerful features, including a high-performance chip, enhanced battery life, and an advanced camera system.

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Abidur Chowdhury was born and raised in London, England, and is currently based in San Francisco, working as a designer. Chowdhury holds a Bachelor's degree in Product Design and Technology from Loughborough University, where he was recognised with several prestigious awards. These include the 3D Hubs Student Grant, the James Dyson Foundation Bursary, the New Designers Kenwood Appliances Award, and first place in the Seymour Powell Design Week competition. In 2016, he was also awarded the Red Dot Design Award for his "Plug and Play" concept.

He gained early industry experience through internships at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa in the UK before joining Layer design in London as an Industrial Designer. Between 2018 and 2019, he operated his own consultancy, collaborating with design agencies, start-ups, and companies to create products, experiences, and strategies.

In January 2019, Chowdhury joined Apple in Cupertino as an Industrial Designer. Since then, he has contributed to the development of some of Apple's most innovative products, including the recently launched iPhone Air.