Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Apple Designer Who Introduced The Slimmest iPhone

Apple wanted to "make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future," said Abidur Chowdhury, industrial designer at the American tech behemoth. The company has launched the iPhone Air, a thinner and smaller smartphone encased in titanium, priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB model.

The new device is a third less thick than previous models, features a single camera with a telephoto lens, and uses AI to enhance photography. Battery-saving software allows it to deliver all-day battery life despite a smaller battery.

"It's a paradox you have to hold to believe," Abidur Chowdhury said at the Cupertino launch event.

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Abidur Chowdhury was born and raised in London, England, and is currently based in San Francisco, working as a designer. He describes himself as someone who "loves to solve problems and learn new things" and is driven by creating products "people can't bear to be without." He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Product Design and Technology from Loughborough University. During his student years, he won several prestigious awards, including the 3D Hubs Student Grant for product design, the James Dyson Foundation Bursary, the New Designers Kenwood Appliances Award, and first place in the Seymour Powell Design Week competition. He also won a Red Dot Design Award in 2016 for his "Plug and Play" design, as per his LinkedIn profile. He has interned at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, both in the UK. Mr Chowdhury then worked as an Industrial Designer at Layer design in London. From 2018 to 2019, he ran his own consultancy, Abidur Chowdhury Design, working with design agencies, innovative companies, and start-ups to deliver products, experiences, and design strategies. In January 2019, he joined Apple as an Industrial Designer in Cupertino, California, where he has been involved in designing some of the company's most innovative products, including the newly launched iPhone Air.

iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone Air is the slimmest iPhone to date. Its redesigned camera plateau accommodates the cameras, chipset, and system modules, while the remaining space houses a high-density battery for all-day usage. AI-powered photography and battery optimisation software enable performance comparable to larger models.

Alongside the iPhone Air, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, featuring upgraded cameras, the new Apple A19 Pro chip, and larger displays. The Indian market will see multiple storage options and new colour variants, with pre-orders expected soon.