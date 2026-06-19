8th Pay Commission: Who Can Participate, How To Submit Data, And What Comes Next

8th Central Pay Commission is now collecting data from government ministries, departments and organisations through a dedicated online portal, as it works towards recommending a new pay and pension structure for millions of central government workers and retirees.

The Commission is expected to affect around 50 lakh serving central government employees and approximately 69 lakh pensioners. Its recommendations, once accepted by the government, will determine salaries, allowances and pension benefits for the next decade.

Who Can Submit Data?

The Commission has stated that it has extensive data requirements and that links and formats for data submission are being shared separately with ministries, departments, organisations and offices. Those covered under the exercise include central government employees, All India Services personnel, defence forces, officers and staff from Union Territories, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, regulatory bodies, the Supreme Court, as well as pensioners, service associations and unions.

How to Submit

Data can only be submitted through the 8th CPC Online Data Portal at 8cpc.gov.in. The Commission has made clear that physical documents, hard copies, standalone Excel sheets and emails will not be accepted. Applicants must register using their email address and complete a captcha verification before making any submission.

The Data Submission Deadline

The deadline for submitting data through the online portal is June 30, 2026. This is separate from the memorandum and suggestions process, which has already concluded.

Memorandum Submissions Are Closed

The Commission extended the deadline for memoranda and representations twice, first from 30 April 2026 to 31 May 2026, and then again to 15 June 2026. The Commission firmly stated that hard copies, standalone documents and physical emails would not be accepted, with all final submissions required to be filed electronically.

Regional Stakeholder Meetings

The Commission has scheduled consultation visits to Lucknow on 22 and 23 June, Bhubaneswar on 6 and 7 July, and Kolkata on 9 and 10 July. Further meetings are expected to be announced in the coming months.

When Will Recommendations Arrive?

The Commission is mandated to submit its final recommendations within 18 months of its formal constitution on 3 November 2025, placing the deadline at around May 2027. However, based on the pattern of previous pay commissions, full implementation of any approved salary and pension revisions could take a further two to three years, potentially meaning the changes are not rolled out until 2029 or 2030.