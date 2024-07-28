4-Year-Old US Girl's Burger King Meal Splattered With Blood, Company Responds

The company said that they would pay for the four-year-old's medical expenses.

A four-year-old girl and her mother from New York were shocked to find blood spattered all over the Burger King kids' meal. Tiffany Floyd had taken her 4-year-old to the fast food drive-through around noon when the incident took place. The woman spoke to the New York Post and said, "All I heard was, 'Mom, I don't want ketchup,' so I grabbed her bag, thinking that they messed up our order again, and I looked and there was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper. I looked inside the bag, there's blood on her toys, everything."

She quickly asked her daughter to spit the food and later noticed her meal also had blood. "So I instantly told her to spit out her food. She did have fries and a bit of her hamburger. And then I looked at my meal, and there was blood on mine too," the woman said.

Ms Floyd then stated that she called the fast food company where the manager, Dan, told her that someone had cut his hand. He "did inform me that a cook had cut his hand and he was bleeding. And that he was so sorry, and if I came back, he would refund me." However, he did not inform her about any other details about the injured employee.

She also called her daughter's pediatrician, who informed her that she would need to wait 30 days for her child's blood to be tested to determine whether or not she had a disease. "And then get her blood work done every so often for a year to see if something comes up," she added.

The woman told the outlet, "If they just make him go and get tested, my daughter would not have to get pricked." She also filed a report with the Niagara County Department of Health by calling her local health inspector. Ms Floyd said that "he spoke to the same manager, who said, 'I did have somebody cut their finger, but they didn't think they were bleeding that bad.'"

The mother said, "We did tell Burger King that medical expenses was not enough. And how my daughter has not eaten since this and my anxiety is through the roof and what if my daughter needs professional help from this."

Burger King said in a statement, "We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning.

They added, "We expect the restaurant to re-open Monday and are fully paying team members for any lost shifts during this temporary shut down."