4 Passengers Arrested After In-Flight Fighting That Caused An Emergency Landing In Australia

The video of the mid-air fight is going viral on the internet.

During a flight from Cairns to the Northern Territory of Australia, four passengers were arrested after a fight that prompted an emergency landing. News.com.au reported that Australian Federal Police (AFP) and NT Police confirmed that charges were laid during an unnamed flight from Queensland to the Northern Territory on Thursday.

An AFP spokesperson told the outlet, "The AFP was called to attend an incident on a flight from Cairns to Groote Eylandt, which had caused the flight to be turned around, on Thursday, April 20."

The video which is going viral on the internet shows a group of passengers standing near the aisle. Footage shows a passenger holding a glass bottle above their head, apparently to strike another passenger.

Departing Cairns today..



Just someone trying to glass someone.



More fighting amongst themselves. Complete disregard for other passengers and the plane. I wonder if there were any consequences. #VoteNO 🇦🇺 #VoiceToParliamentpic.twitter.com/v5iKWbWRtM — Jet Ski Bandit (@fulovitboss) April 20, 2023

When the incident took place, it prompted the flight to turn back to Queensland where a woman was charged.

"A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew," the spokesperson told News.com.au.

When the flight took off again, the same group got into an argument that resulted in a fight and a smashed window.

Once the plane landed in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt, off the east coast of the Northern Territory, three passengers were arrested by NT Police.

A 23-year-old man was charged with intentionally endangering the safety of others, aggravated assault, damage to property, disorderly behaviour in a public place, and contravening a domestic violence order.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with property damage, disorderly behaviour in a public place and intentionally endangering the safety of others.

Another passenger, 22, was charged with commercial drug supply, drug possession, hindering a member of the police, disorderly behaviour and possessing liquor in a restricted area, reported News.com.au.

The three passengers are expected to face the Darwin Local Court on Monday.



