4 Human Skulls Discovered Inside US-Bound Package At Mexico Airport

The National Guard gave no further details on the age or identity

Authorities at Mexico airport found 4 human skulls inside a package that was headed to the United States, local authorities told Reuters.

According to a statement from the National Guard, the skulls were found wrapped in aluminium foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico. The package was discovered after it went through a security checkpoint at the airport.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan - one of the most violent parts of the country - and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.

The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority which was not obtained, it said.

Meanwhile, a woman was stopped by security personnel at Washington Dulles International Airport for trying to bring giraffe and zebra bones back to the US from Kenya, a report by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. The bones were found during a secondary baggage examination and the woman told the authorities that she found the bones in Kenya and kept them as souvenirs.