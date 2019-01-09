Zoya Akhtar's Cheeky Birthday Post For Farhan Akhtar Is Every Sibling Ever

Zoya Akhtar shared this epic photo of Farhan Akhtar. (Image courtesy zoieakhtar)

What good is a birthday wish if it doesn't involve a little bit of teasing (especially when it comes from your sibling.) Well, the reason we brought this up today is because filmmaker Zoya Akhtar did something similar on her brother Farhan Akhtar's birthday. Zoya, like every sibling ever, chanced upon this opportunity and shared a throwback picture of Farhan on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Zoya shared a grey-scale passport size photograph of his brother and accompanied the post with one helluva caption. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Farhan. May you always look this cute in passport pictures and may you never post mine as revenge. I adore you." She added hashtags like "#birthdayboy #babybro," and "#favboy" to the post.

We are eagerly waiting for Farhan's response. Meanwhile, check out Zoya Akhtar's post:

If you thought Zoya's birthday wish for Farhan was epic, you might as well check out the throwback picture shared by Preity Zinta. In the photograph, Farhan and Preity can be seen dressed as a dacoit and a policeman, respectively. Preity captioned the post: "Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar. Wish you loads of love, laughter and happiness today and always."

Farhan Akhtar frequently features in headlines for his rumoured relationship with VJ-anchor Shibani Dandekar. Though none of them has confirmed their speculated relationship status but they make frequent appearances on each other's Instagram profile. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The couple got divorced in April 2017 after 16 years of marriage. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. He directed films like Lakshya and Don. Farhan began his acting career with the 2008 film Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films such as Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Lucknow Central among others.