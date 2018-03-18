Zero: Katrina Kaif, Have You Seen What Shah Rukh Khan Posted? It 'Reminds Him Of Darr'

Highlights
- "Because this reminds me of Darr," SRK wrote
- Darr is Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film with Juhi Chawla
- Zero also stars Anushka Sharma
Take a look at the picture. Katrina Kaif, have you seen this post?
Cos she doesn't eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai#Zero the film...'I lov u kkkKatrina..' pic.twitter.com/YWZYClrcOQ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2018
A couple of weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan, 52, posted a picture of himself, taken by Katrina after she 'extremely disturbed' by a selfie he took previously. "My media manager strikes again!! Katrina Kaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets," he wrote.
My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018
This is the selfie SRK had posted.
I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018
Here are some pictures SRK and Katrina have shared from the sets of Zero.
When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero. "I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people," Mr Rai earlier told news agency IANS.
Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero@aanandlrai#Katrina@AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/iSgiEF1qY8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018
Zero is slated to release this December.