Zero: Katrina Kaif, Have You Seen What Shah Rukh Khan Posted? It 'Reminds Him Of Darr'

'I love you Kkk... Katrina,' Shah Rukh Khan wrote

  1. "Because this reminds me of Darr," SRK wrote
  2. Darr is Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film with Juhi Chawla
  3. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, currently shooting for Zero, make us happy by constantly posting pictures from the sets. After giving us a clue about Katrina's photography skills, SRK has posted another picture from Zero sets and this time, Katrina is also there. But in a picture, which SRK just cannot stop admiring. In the post shared on social media, SRK is holding an ice cream and can be seen standing in front of Katrina's photo. "Cos she doesn't eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zero the film... 'I love you kkkKatrina,' he posted. Darr is Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film with Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol. In the film, SRK played the role of an obsessive lover.

Take a look at the picture. Katrina Kaif, have you seen this post?
 

A couple of weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan, 52, posted a picture of himself, taken by Katrina after she 'extremely disturbed' by a selfie he took previously. "My media manager strikes again!! Katrina Kaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets," he wrote.
 

This is the selfie SRK had posted.
 

Here are some pictures SRK and Katrina have shared from the sets of Zero.
 
 
 

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero. "I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people," Mr Rai earlier told news agency IANS.

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's Zero also stars Anushka Sharma. The trio are co-stars of 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
 

Zero is slated to release this December.
 

