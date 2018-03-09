Katrina Kaif, 'Disturbed' By Shah Rukh Khan's Last Selfie, Clicks This Pic

Highlights "My media manager strikes again," SRK tweeted "She keeps us all so entertained on the sets," he added Zero also stars Anushka Sharma

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018