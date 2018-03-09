Katrina Kaif, 'Disturbed' By Shah Rukh Khan's Last Selfie, Clicks This Pic

Highlights
Full points to Katrina for her photography skills.
My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018
This is the selfie SRK posted on Wednesday night. "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..."
I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018
Here are some pictures SRK and Katrina previously shared from the sets of Zero.
When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018
Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero@aanandlrai#Katrina@AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/iSgiEF1qY8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma. "I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people. Though the protagonist of the film is a dwarf but more than the physical disability of an individual, the story talks about the space of emotional incompleteness of our life," Mr Rai earlier told news agency IANS.
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are co-stars of 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka also debuted opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
(With IANS inputs)