Katrina Kaif, 'Disturbed' By Shah Rukh Khan's Last Selfie, Clicks This Pic

Remember Shah Rukh Khan's last selfie? Katrina Kaif was 'extremely disturbed' by it

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2018 16:01 IST
Katrina Kaif took this picture of Shah Rukh Khan (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My media manager strikes again," SRK tweeted
  2. "She keeps us all so entertained on the sets," he added
  3. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma
Remember Shah Rukh Khan's last selfie, the one he took while stuck in traffic? Katrina Kaif was 'extremely disturbed' by it and therefore, she decided to click a nice picture of SRK. "My media manager strikes again!! Katrina Kaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets," he posted. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, co-stars of forthcoming film Zero, have made work fun and the several pictures they post are proof. SRK now calls Katrina his 'media manager.'

Full points to Katrina for her photography skills.
 

This is the selfie SRK posted on Wednesday night. "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai #Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..."
 

Here are some pictures SRK and Katrina previously shared from the sets of Zero.
 
 

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma. "I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people. Though the protagonist of the film is a dwarf but more than the physical disability of an individual, the story talks about the space of emotional incompleteness of our life," Mr Rai earlier told news agency IANS.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are co-stars of 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka also debuted opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Zero is slated to release this December. Zero will be late actress Sridevi's last onscreen appearance. She shot for a cameo some months ago.

(With IANS inputs)

