Shah Rukh Khan Was Heading To Shoot Zero, When This Happened

Shah Rukh Khan was on his way to Aanand L Rai's Zero shoot, when he got stuck in traffic and as usual he tried clicking a selfie. Sadly, the colours of the picture 'faded' before he even reached. SRK shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "I took this picture in colour on the way to Aanand L Rai Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..." Getting to work through traffic is every common man's problem and SRK found himself facing the situation, yet again. Remember, the last time when he got late to work? The Dilwale actor made the best use of his time and posted a selfie. "Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work...," he captioned the picture.
I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai#Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded... pic.twitter.com/eLfJbYW1jg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2018
Guess, Shah Rukh Khan should really thank his team of Zero, including director Aanand L Rai and co-star Katrina Kaif, who a couple of days back called him for an early morning shoot. It may have saved him from the traffic but the actor surely missed some of his sleep.
Zero will see the trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma - teaming together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In the film, SRK will play the role of a dwarf. His company Red Chillies VFX is in charge of the VFX-heavy movie's special effects. Speaking of his look in the film, he told news agency PTI, "It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance."
In the film, Katrina Kaif will reportedly play a character struggling with alcoholism, while Anushka Sharma will play the role of a failed scientist. The film is slated to release on December 21.
