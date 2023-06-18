Father's Day 2023: Zeenat Aman Celebrates Her Dad Amanullah Khan With This Throwback Gem

Image was shared by Zeenat Aman.(courtesy: thezeenataman )

Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman, known for her timeless beauty and talent, has poured her heart out on Instagram once again. The veteran actress, who never shies away from expressing her emotions on social media, has now shared a lovely childhood picture on the special occasion of Father's Day. The black and white picture, captured in a studio, comes with a moving note. In the caption, Zeenat Aman revealed, "This precious image was taken at a photo studio when I was a child. My father was sitting behind me, and another relative was in front." Speaking of her father, Amanullah Khan, Zeenat Aman stated, "My father Amanullah Khan came from royal stock. His mother, Akhtar Jahan Begum, was first cousins with the last ruler of Bhopal, Nawab Hamidullah Khan."

Zeenat Aman's father and his cousin Al Nasir journeyed to Mumbai in search of fame in Hindi cinema, she explained. Fate brought him together with Zeenat's mother, Vardhini Scindia, at a party. Despite facing disapproval due to their religious differences, they embarked on a whirlwind courtship and married. Aman transitioned from acting to become a respected writer, contributing to several iconic films. “Amongst other projects, he most famously worked on the screenplay and dialogues for Mughal-E-Azam and also Pakeezah,” Zeenat Aman wrote.

Zeenat Aman also shared cherished memories of walks, ice cream treats, stories, and Urdu poems with her father. “These are my few memories of my father. He passed away at the early age of 41, when I was still in school. I wish I had had the chance to spend more time with him. To know him not just through the lens of a child, but as a teenager and adult. Amongst the few possessions I hold close to my heart, is a volume of Urdu poetry that he wrote. I hope to have this translated and published some day,” she wrote.

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram star often shares special memories on her Instagram handle. In another photo, we spotted a picture of Zeenat's younger self standing in front of a helicopter. The picture had been taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977 at an airfield in Zurich. . The caption, "Always winging it," sums up her indomitable spirit.

We cannot wait to see more gems from Zeenat Aman's treasure trove of memories.