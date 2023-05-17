Zeenat Aman Aced 'Scarecrow Chic.' Yes, It's A Thing And Only She Can Explain

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman's Instagram timeline is what dreams are made of. In addition to some stunning new as well as vintage images of herself, the veteran actress also adds an eloquent caption to each of her posts. Her latest upload is proof of this. The post contains images from a photo shoot in which the star is dressed in an oversized black-and-white ensemble and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing details of the photoshoot and tagging the team, Zeenat Aman said, “The kids came up with a concept, I agreed to be their clothes horse, and now I must confess I had a blast.”

Speaking about her evolving fashion mantra, Zeenat Aman added, “Fashion can be intimidating, and let's be honest, it's usually geared towards being ‘sexy'. That's certainly been my experience of it. I've heard the words “diva”, “bombshell” and “glamour” enough to never need to hear them again in my life. So now, I focus on fun. Sexy is great and you bet I can still deliver, but fashion should also be light, goofy, comfy, and experimental, don't you think? In fact, let's call this look scarecrow chic! [wink emojis]”

Thanking her team, Zeenat Aman said, “This entire test shoot was conceptualised and executed by a vibrant team of young technicians. Thank you, kids, for the good times!”

In response, Isha Talwar said, “Thank you for educating and breaking stereotypes - your account is a blessing in the highly misleading world of Instagram. And people listen to all kinds of gyaan when you present it the way only you do.”

Actress Parvathy wrote, “It's giving MOIRA ROSE and I'm here for it [fire emojis].” Tanuja Chandra wrote, “Scarecrow chic is fab!” To this, Zeenat Aman replied, “Thank you for the steady encouragement, Tanuja Chandra.” Chitrangda Singh dropped fire emojis.

Before this, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Zeenat Aman treated us to a wonderful recitation of the poem Don't Hesitate. She said, “On Mother's Day, I offer you this beautiful poem by the late Mary Oliver, a Nature lover and writer of profound grace. @carapiranha shared this with me, following a long conversation we had about embracing joy wherever and whenever it can be found. In seven decades on this planet, I have learnt that miseries will always abound, and yet that should never keep one from finding joy. Oliver's words resonate with me deeply. So, on Friday, @zanuski, Lily and I stepped into his studio and recorded the poem in one take.”

Zeenat Aman also dedicated the performance to all mothers. She wrote: “My recitation of ‘Don't Hesitate' is dedicated to mothers. Biological mothers, adoptive mothers, foster mothers, mothers-to-be, those who are struggling to become mothers… and also those who play mothering roles without the validation of being called “ma”. Happy Mother's Day, everyone. May your joy be a feast not a crumb.”

Zeenat Aman rose to fame with her work in films such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.