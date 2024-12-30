Zeenat Aman Wraps Up 2024 In Style: "Struggling To Find A Spare Date On My Calendar"

Zeenat Aman, who has had an eventful year, bid adieu to 2024 in her signature style. Zeenat Aman shared a solo picture of herself, along with a picture with her pet pooch, Lily.

Zeenat Aman looked back at the year gone by and admitted that she struggles to find a spare date on her calendar ever since she made her debut on Instagram.

The film veteran shared her wisdom of going strong in the face of challenges.

She wrote, "Spending the last few mornings of 2024 relishing the Bombay chill, accompanied by my trusty shadow Lily."

"I've been quiet on here but my what a busy year it's been! Shoot schedules in Shimla and Rajasthan (for Bun Tikki and The Royals), speaking engagements across the country, social media collaborations with some wonderful brands, test photo shoots with my beloved team and so much more..." Zeenat Aman wrote.

Zeenat Aman continued, "Two years ago, I had quite contentedly resigned myself to a quiet retirement with the odd job thrown in to temper the monotony. Now I find myself struggling to find a spare date on my calendar.

"Such is the wheel of fortune! Take it from a veteran who's both scraped the depths of despair and tasted dizzying success. So let me sign off for the year with the gentle reassurance that if things are looking bad for you, persevere. The wheel is always turning.

"Happy holidays and all wishes for a beautiful 2025 from Azaan, Zahaan, Lily, Theo, Benji, Zoe, Oz and myself," Zeenat Aman signed off.

Take a look at her post:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town.

From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choices, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.