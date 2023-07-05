Zeenat Aman In An 'Awesomely Flamboyant' Outfit From This 70s Movie. Any Guesses?

Image was shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: thezeenataman)

Zeenat Aman is the queen of throwbacks. The veteran actress, who joined Instagram earlier this year, has been treating us to stunning blast-from-the-past moments. Latest update? Zeenat Aman has shared a still from her evergreen film Chhailla Babu. The Joy Mukherjee directorial also featured Rajesh Khanna. The photograph, which was clicked by a beach in Goa, carried an elaborate note. Zeenat Aman started the note with her iconic “nahiiiiiiiin” and wrote, “Chhailla Babu was a suspense thriller that rocked the box office in 1977. It was produced by the lovely and easy-going Shomu Mukherjee, directed by Joy Mukherjee and starred Rajesh Khanna. Romance, action, music, drama – it had everything in spades. Including a long drawn-out “nahiiiiiiiin” by yours truly, which I think we can agree is pretty much the hallmark of Bollywood masala.”

Zeenat Aman said that the picture was clicked in between takes. “This snapshot was captured in between takes of the climactic action sequence that we shot at sea in Goa. And yes, I got to throw some punches too.”

Sharing details about her outfit, Zeenat Aman wrote, “My outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant. So what am I wearing here? A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots. And the entire ensemble was embellished with metallic studs! How's that for an “outfit of the day?”

Zeenat Aman concluded, “As an aside, I will admit that so many of the films that we made back then haven't aged too well. In fact, my younger followers would be appalled by the “red Indian” sequence in this film. Quite frankly, it makes me cringe too. Such caricatures were entirely the norm back then, and I am glad that I know better now!”





Before this, Zeenat Aman dropped a picture from the iconic film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Along with the pic, Zeenat Aman wrote, "It's hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here's one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?"

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in films such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.