Zeenat Aman On Wearing The "White Number" In <i>Chura Liya Hai Tumne</i>: "Director Wanted To Present Me In Churidar-Kurta Look"

Zeenat Aman's enigmatic charm was captured, perhaps at its best, in the iconic Chura Liya Hai Tumne from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). Zeenat Aman, who is always up with her Instagram-A game, shared precious anecdotes about the song, the film and how she fought with the director to wear the iconic "white number" in the song in her latest post.

Zeenat Aman began the note how this song gained the stature of a "theme-song" in her career.

"The clinking of the wine glasses, the sensuous lyrics, the ivory culottes and black choker... Chura Liya inadvertently became something of my theme song. Any event I've ever attended anywhere in the world has leaned on it for a gimmick or two. The song's familiar riff has been played upon my entrance, or I've had a guitar thrust into my hands to mime my moves from the video, or found two empty wine glasses waiting on the table to be knocked together... you get my drift," wrote Zeenat Aman.

Zeenat Aman, then, wrote about how her director Nasir Saab (Nasir Hussain) "wanted to present her in the likes of the heroines of the 60s whose churidar-kurta look with winged eyeliner and bouffant had captivated fashionistas at the time."

Prioritising her style and individuality at that time, Zeenat Aman was keen on wearing the white dress in the song. "I personally felt gawky in the original outfit and was keen on wearing something more true to my own style. Fortunately my director was agreeable , and so it was that the ivory culottes and centre parting were allowed," she wrote.

Talking about the timeless classic, Zeenat Aman wrote, "Once the film released, the song took on a life of its own and I think I can safely say it's cemented a place on the list of most loved Hindi film songs of all time. It shouldn't be too much of a surprise though. After all, the music director of the film was the great RD Burman, Chura Liya was written by lyricist Majrooh Sultani, and sung by none other than Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi. I believe Asha ji herself chose it as one of her favourites!"

Take a look at her post here:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram in 2023, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Zeenat Aman will return to screen with Faraz Arif Ansari's Bun Tikki. She will share screen space with Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol in the film.