Zeenat Aman On The "Aunty" Tag: "I'll Happily Wear It On My Sleeve"

Zeenat Aman loves to share different facets of life on social media - be it cherished memories from film sets, anecdotes from her travel diaries or vivid descriptions her favourite cuisines. In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman writes about the "aunty" tag which often has a "derogatory" connotation to it. She is seen posing in a t-shirt that has "Aunty" printed on it. She began the note with these words, "Which genius decided that "aunty" is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn't me." She added in her extensive note, "Where would we be without those ubiquitous older women who make our lives comfortable and warm and secure. The Indian aunty is everywhere, and she doesn't even have to be related to you. She provides a shoulder to lean on, an ear to your problems, a hot meal, a silly joke, a welcoming home, a righteous scolding, a pearl of wisdom."

Zeenat Aman wrote that she is "an aunty and proud." She added that it is a "tag I'll happily wear on my sleeve, or in this case, across my chest." When you hear the word aunty, you can imagine a frumpy nag, or you can truly think about the older women in your life and see what I see." The former beauty queen wrote about her stepmother, who she lovingly called "Shamim aunty" and the impact she had on her life. "She was a huge support to me when my sons were young. She would cook us meals and babysit the boys and check-in on me everyday," Zeenat Aman wrote.

She signed off the post with these words, "Now tell me about the extraordinary aunty or aunties in your life. It's as good a day as any to tag an aunty, credit an aunty, celebrate an aunty."

Zeenat Aman's film credits include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer, to name a few. In terms of work, she will next be seen in Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol.