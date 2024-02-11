Zeenat Aman On Completing One Year On Instagram: 'Just The Kids And I Winging It'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Zeenataman)

On Sunday, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut last year in February, shared her thoughts on completing one year on the platform and how it has been a transformative journey for her. On the special occasion, the actress refelcted upon her Instsgram journey and wrote, "People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise. 365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year. It showed me the possibilities of being true to my self, publicly. No agents, no managers, no bought followers – just the kids and I winging it! Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials.”

She signed off the post with a reflection on transformation, emphasising that age should never be a barrier to personal growth. She wrote, “So, here's a thought from this septuagenarian – transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there's really no age limit to when you can transform your life. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today. P.S: just like my first post, this one too was shot in my garden by @tanya.agarwall_ just yesterday . The clothes are from my closet, and I did my own hair and makeup of course.”

Take a look at Zeenat Aman's post:

Zeenat Aman had previously marked a significant milestone on Instagram by sharing her 100th post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Now take a look at the actor's first ever Instagram post:

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post. The actor is known for her performances in movies like, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.