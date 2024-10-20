Zayn Malik Postpones US Tour After One Direction Member Liam Payne's Death: "Given The Heartbreaking Loss..."

Zayn Malik has postponed the US leg of his upcoming tour Stairway To The Sky following the "heartbreaking loss" of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically died at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Zayn was set to kick off the US leg of his tour next week, starting with a concert in San Francisco on Wednesday. However, he informed fans that he would be postponing the shows. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the... — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 19, 2024

Zayn did not address the 11 scheduled dates for the UK leg of his tour, which is expected to take place from November 20 to December 4.

After the news of Liam's death broke, Zayn Malik shared a throwback picture with Liam and wrote, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

He added, "Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in < comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace you are. and you know how loved you are," Zayn Malik concluded.

On Thursday, One Direction released a statement expressing their devastation over the news. "In time, and when everyone is able, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us," the band said.

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to People that an autopsy revealed 25 injuries were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height". They noted that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death", along with internal and external haemorrhages in various parts of his body including "the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs". According to La Nación, hotel staff had previously contacted the police regarding an "aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol."