Zayed Khan Shares Work Update - 'New Movie Is Just Round The Corner'

Image was shared by Zayed Khan. (courtesy: itszayedkhan)

Guys, Zayed Khan is here with a super exciting update about his “new film.” The actor, who made his debut in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, has said that his “new movie is just around the corner” and he can't wait to share details with us. Along with a set of pictures, the actor wrote, “Hello people! With your love and support, it's been “20 years” for me in the industry. As then, once again I'm excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass!!!!” The actor has also thanked his sister, designer Sussanne Khan for the uber-cool avatar. Replying to the post, actress Esha Deol wrote, “Congratulations! Way to go.” Zayed's sister, Farah Khan Ali dropped red hearts.

Zayed Khan, a few days back, celebrated his mother's birthday. Sharing a birthday special montage on Instagram, the actor wrote, Happy Mother's day Mama. You are like a God to me . Love u , Love u , Love you.”

Zayed Khan loves to share snippets from his shoot diaries on Instagram. A while back, Zayed dropped some stellar pics of himself, clicked by “buddy” Avinash Gowariker, and wrote, “Hello people, excited to share a series of new pictures taken by none other than my buddy Avinash Gowariker. Thank you for making it so seamless and fun. Big shoutout to my sister Sussanne for styling me and being by my side during this resurrection. “You truly are the best there is in fashion and all things fashionable “. A special thanks to my sister Simone who's been the driving force in forging the new me. I love you deeply and can't thank you enough.”





Zayed Khan is known for his work in films, including Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Fight Club: Members Only.