Katrina Kaif Will Never Look Like Small Town Heroine, Said Vicky Kaushal's Director On Not Casting Her

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are super busy with the promotion campaigns ofZara Hatke Zara Bachke. Ahead of the film's release, director Laxman Utekar revealed why he did not cast Katrina Kaif opposite her husband in the film. In an interview with PeepingMoon, Laxman Utekar shared that Katrina's “personality and aura” don't match the description of a small-town girl, which was the requirement for the film. When asked if he is planning to direct the couple in a film together, the filmmaker laughed and replied: “Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (only if she understands my language)." He then added hilariously, "Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi (do you think Katrina Kaif will ever look like a small-town heroine)?"

Laxman Utekar went on to explain why Katrina Kaif wasn't a better choice for the role of a “middle-class joint family's daughter-in-law” in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He said: “If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky [Kaushal] and Katrina [Kaif]. I couldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka jo aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki woh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai [I feel that the aura and personality that Katrina Kaif has, she will never look like a daughter-in-law of a middle-class joint family].”

The director added that he would definitely bring the couple together onscreen “agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega [if he has a project that would suit Katrina Kaif's personality].”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a married couple - Kapil and Soumya – living in a joint family. They look madly in love in the trailer but are also heading for a divorce desperately. Watch their unique love story here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2.