Zain, 4 Today, Received The Best Wishes From Mom Mira Rajput, Grandmother Neliima Azeem

Mira Rajput shared this image of Zain. (courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain turned 4 on Monday and on his special day, his family members shared adorable wishes for the birthday boy. Mira Rajput shared a super cute picture of her son Zain from their recent European vacation. Zain can be seen posing with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. Mira accompanied the picture with an equally adorable caption that read: "Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do. Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you."

In the comments section of Mira's post, her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem wrote: "My darling tiny tot Zi thank you for bringing so much sweetness in our lives. You are the cutest. Love you more every minute." In a separate comment, she wrote: "Many, many happy returns of the day my naughtyyyy 4." Sophie Choudry added, "Such a cutie. Happy birthday."

Mira Rajput shared this image of son Zain:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Here's a super cute picture of Mira with her kids Zain and Misha. "Joy of my little things #mamasandwich #snuggles," she captioned this one.

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor shared these adorable pictures with his kids on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor, during his recent appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7 said this about marrying Mira Rajput: "I always found it difficult to come across somebody, who would be able to understand both sides of me. And I really struggled with that and I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down because I had been living on my own for over ten years and just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up but it just happened and we met and it's the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."