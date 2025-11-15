Zaheer Iqbal's LOL Reaction To Wife Sonakshi Sinha's Mosque Visit: "Not Taking Her There To Convert"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are pure goals. From going on holidays together to fun banter, the two are just too cute. Do you agree?

Now, in their latest vlog, the couple announced that they are in Abu Dhabi. FYI: Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged vows in June 2024. The wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Sonakshi, in the video, said that they will be visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. She said, “I am very excited because this is the first time I will be entering a mosque. I've been to temples and churches before, but never to a mosque.”

She continued, “Today we are in Abu Dhabi, and our trip here is going to be exceptional. Abu Dhabi Tourism has invited us to explore what the city has to offer, and they have planned the most amazing itinerary for us.”

Here comes Zaheer with his cheeky response. He said, “Just for clarity, I'm not taking her there to convert her. We are only going to see it because it's very beautiful.” To this, Sonakshi said, “Special Marriage Act, zindabad!”

Earlier, Sonakshi spoke about her relationship with Zaheer and how she was the first one to propose to him.

Sonakshi, who was one of the guests on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, said, “When I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. In a month, I told him I'm going to marry you only, and then 7 years later, we did get married."

On how she decided to keep things minimalistic for her wedding day, Sonakshi added that she had selected her saree within five minutes.

"This is always a vision that I've had for myself. I wanted to be something that I can remember for the rest of my life. So I said, you know what, I'll wear my mom's sari. And I went to my mom, and I told her, 'Ma, just show me your saris.' Within 5 minutes, I selected the sari that I wore, which was a beautiful chikankari, off-white sari."