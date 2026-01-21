Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Months After Cricketer Said He Was Single

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma ended their marriage earlier in 2025. The couple, who married in 2020, surprised many with their decision to divorce. Following the separation, social media buzzed with speculation linking Yuzvendra to content creator RJ Mahvash, leading to widespread rumours about a possible new relationship.

However, Chahal later clarified that he is not dating anyone. In a recent development, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The update was first shared on Wednesday by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, who said that the two had followed each other earlier but have now removed each other from their following lists.

What Yuzvendra Chahal Said Earlier

Last year, speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Chahal recalled an incident where he was photographed with a group of friends, but attention centred only on one of them, leading to rumours of a possible 'link-up.'

Chahal said, "Main kahin bhi ghoomu. Main kabhi apni life mein na paparazzi bulaye, na kabhi kuch kara. Celebrities aate hain, karte hain. Kabhi-kabhi aisa hota hai ki main dikh jaata hoon. Mera 5th ko Kapil Sharma bhaiya ke saath shoot tha. Raat ko hum aaye aur hum waise hi dikh gaye, aur phir unko bola ki yaar mat lo. Mere dost bhi the, aur woh dost akela nahi tha - do aur dost the. Par jo portray kiya gaya, woh aisa kiya gaya jaise link-up kar diya. Toh woh cheez galat hai."

(Loose translation: "I roam around anywhere. I have never called the paparazzi in my life, nor have I ever done anything like that. Celebrities come and do that. Sometimes it just happens that I get spotted. On the 5th, I had a shoot with Kapil Sharma bhaiya. We came back at night and were seen like that, and then we told them, 'Please don't take photos.' My friend was also there, and she wasn't alone - two more friends were with her. But the way it was portrayed made it seem like a link-up. So that thing is wrong.")

When he was asked whether there was something going on with anyone at present, the cricketer denied it and replied, "Nah. Logo ko jo sochna hai, soch lo. (No. People can think whatever they want.)"

He added that it would take him time to fall in love again, saying, "It'll take time to process. Pehle main khud ko kar lu waisa. (It will take time to heal. I need to work on myself first.)"

To note, both Yuzvendra and Mahvash have not yet commented on the unfollow incident.