'Your Father Would Be Ashamed,' Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Was Told. His Response

Babil with Irrfan Khan in a throwback (courtesy babil.i.k)

Highlights "I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate," wrote Babil

"Don't try to teach me what my father would have done," he added

"You really don't have anything to do but hate," read his post

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has clapped back at critics of a post backing beleaguered filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. "Shut your mouth," Babil wrote in his new post, revealing that he had received comments saying his father would have been shamed of him. Mr Kashyap, accused of sexual misconduct by an actress, has received widespread support from several film fraternity members, among them his ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj. Mr Kashyap, who produced Irrfan Khan's acclaimed film The Lunchbox, has denied the allegations. On Monday, Babil posted a note on his Instagram which he captioned "Chin up, Anurag sir."

Later, Babil shared a set of pictures of Irrfan Khan, writing, "I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don't have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha, know my father better than me like "oh your father would be so ashamed of you"... shut your mouth, me and Baba were the bestest friends. Don't try to teach me what my father would have done, don't jump on band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs."

In his previous post on Anurag Kashyap, Babil Khan wrote, "It's a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry." In his caption, Babil wrote that if the actress was proved correct, he would take responsibility for his words. The comments thread of the post is filled with responses criticising Babil for disregarding the actress' account; several responses also invoked Irrfan Khan. One read: "Today your father, the great actor Irrfan, will be ashamed of you." Another user wrote: "Irrfan Khan jaisa insaan banne ki koshish karna (Try to be a human being like Irrfan Khan was)."

Earlier in July, Babil shared several emotional thoughts on Instagram, writing about not wanting to be judged on the basis of religion. "Don't judge me by my religion," read one of his many Instagram stories.

Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan's two sons with wife Sutapa Sikdar. He has a brother named Ayan. Earlier this year, Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 53 after a two-year battle with cancer.