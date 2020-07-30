'Don't Judge Me By My Religion': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Series Of Emotional Posts

Babil Khan shared this photo.(courtesy: babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shared a series of emotional Instagram stories about not wanting to be judged on the basis of religion. Babil, who has a verified account, shared screenshots of social media conversations he has had on religion and revealed that he's lost friends allegedly because of his religion. His series of posts were triggered by tweets from activist Saket Gokhale on muted Eid celebrations - Babil wrote that he "can't post anything about people in power" because his team had warned against it, citing career prospects. "I am afraid. I don't want to be. I want to feel free again. I don't want to be judged by my religion. I am not my religion, I am a human being, just like the rest of the population of India," Babil Khan wrote.

In another Instagram story, Babil wrote, "I have friends that have stopped communicating with me because I'm of a certain religion. Friends I played cricket with when I was 12. I miss my friends. My Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends."

Several of Babil Khan's Instagram stories are screenshots of exchanges and arguments he's had online about religion. He also revealed that he's been subject to the old chestnut of "go to Pakistan." He won't, to be clear. "I love India," Babil wrote.

Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan's two sons with wife Sutapa Sikdar. He has a brother named Ayan. Irrfan Khan, star of acclaimed films such as Maqbool and The Namesake, lost a two-year battle with cancer earlier this year. He was 53.