'Your Cheeks And Cuddles Complete Me': Kareena Kapoor Stopped Short Of Posting An Entire Pic Of Baby Jeh. See Inside

Baby Jeh is Kareena Kapoor's "life." That's true. On Tuesday morning, Kareena Kapoor appeared to be overwhelmed with love and affection for her youngest son Jeh and her emotions spilled on to Instagram in the form of a post. Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of Jeh Ali Khan, cropping out half of his face, to make it into a cheeks-appreciation post. In the photo, baby Jeh can be seen chilling in his cradle, a moment which Kareena Kapoor captioned in these words: "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me." Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, baby Jeh, in February. The couple are also parents to son Taimur, who will turn all of five in December this year.

Of late, Kareena Kapoor has been making frequent appearances with baby Jeh. These photos explain the need for a cheeks-appreciation post.

Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebrations in the Maldives coincided with baby Jeh's half-year birth anniversary. "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy six months my life," Kareena dedicated this post to baby Jeh.

The first time Kareena appeared to reveal baby Jeh's face in an Instagram post was with this Mother's Day entry: "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there. Keep the faith" she wrote with a photo of Jeh and Taimur.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months.