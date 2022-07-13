'You Will Forever Be Missed': Singer B Praak Remembers Son Fazza In An Emotional Post

B Praak. (courtesy: bpraak)

B Praak, who recently lost his newborn baby, has shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle remembering his son. The singer shared a picture of an angel and revealed his son's name Fazza. He wrote, "Fazza, I Never Got To Hear Your Cry, I Never Saw Your Beautiful Eyes, I Never Touched You Soft Skin, I Never Saw Your Innocent Smile, I Never Saw Your Feet Kick, But You Are My Angel Son, And You Will Forever Be Missed Until We Meet Again..........Mera Beta Fazza".

Soon after B Praak shared the post, his industry friends, including Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy and Hina Khan, dropped folded hands and heart emoticons in the comment section.

Check out the post below:

B Praak's wife Meera Bachan was pregnant with their second child, but the couple lost their newborn son at the time of birth in June. The singer shared the unfortunate news with his fans on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.We we would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & B Praak".

B Praak and Meera Bachan got married in the year 2019, and in 2020 they welcomed their first son Adabb Bachan.

On the work front, B Praak is known for his songs such as Teri Mitti (Kesari), Maana Dil (Good Newwz), Ranjha (Shershaah), Mann Bharrya and Filhaal to name a few.